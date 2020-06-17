https://www.theblaze.com/news/kayleigh-mcenany-turns-tables-on-media-for-questioning-upcoming-trump-rally-over-covid-concerns

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was questioned repeatedly by reporters on Wednesday over concerns that an upcoming rally for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign might spread the coronavirus.

But McEnany was quick to point out the media’s double standard regarding COVID-19 precautions, as massive protests have continued to rage without such criticism since the death of George Floyd last month.

What are the details?

The Hill reported that during a press briefing, “McEnany was repeatedly asked whether the White House or Trump would take responsibility if attendees contract the novel coronavirus” following Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The press secretary explained the precautions taken by the Trump 2020 campaign to assure that the rally is safe, such as providing hand sanitizer and masks. She also noted that attendance at the rally is a “personal decision” of attendees, just as any public event.

Turning the tables on the media, McEnany said, “While we appreciate the great concern for our rally goers, you should exhibit that same concern for the protestors who are out there not socially distancing in many cases.”

McEnany also held up a recent edition of the New York Post, where the front page declares, “liberals, media cheer protests, but say outdoor restaurants, bars are COVID risks.” The paper called the double standard “sick hypocrisy.”

One reporter pointed out that the Trump rally scheduled for Saturday is an indoor event, while protests have been held outside. McEnany explained that the White House’s position is “that the media should not be making decisions about their guidelines to us about social distancing based on political ideology or what they think is the worthiness of the cause.”

[embedded content]

McEnany Holds Up ‘Wonderful’ New York Post to Blast Media Hypocrisy



www.youtube.com



Anything else?

During an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence said that the Trump campaign is considering outdoor options after receiving 1 million ticket requests for the Tulsa rally.

“I can tell you it is all a work in progress,” the vice president said. “We had such an overwhelming response that we are also looking at another venue, we are also looking at outside activities that I know the campaign team will keep the public informed [of].”

