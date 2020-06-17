https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/media-trump-rally-2020/2020/06/17/id/972770

Lara Trump, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, slammed the mainstream media for its hypocrisy concerning the Trump rally taking place this weekend in Tulsa, Okla.

“It felt like the mainstream media by and large was championing all of the protests across the country when those folks didn’t have masks oftentimes,” Lara Trump said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“They certainly weren’t doing temperature checks before they got out there. It is their first amendment right to protest, and we obviously support that, but you can’t say that was acceptable – and by the way, in some of the cities that had the highest COVID rates in the entire country – yet suddenly a Trump rally rolls around and, ‘Oh we’ve got to shut it down.’ … I don’t think its lost on anybody, this hypocrisy.”

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale last week said 300,000 people had applied for Trump’s rally at the BOK Center. He also tweeted that rallygoers would undergo temperature checks and receive face masks and hand sanitizer before entering the venue.

Lara Trump also touted President Trump’s executive order on police reform, saying, “Donald Trump did in 40 minutes what Joe Biden and Barack Obama couldn’t get it done in 8 years. Joe Biden couldn’t even get it done in 40-plus years in politics.”

