Failed presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell, the California congressman best known for farting on live TV and running one of the shortest and pathetic campaigns for president ever, used a congressional hearing earlier today to shame his Republican colleagues into supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

A tweet posted by The Hill, shared a video of an exchange between Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, widely viewed as President Trump’s strongest ally in DC, where Swalwell challenged Republican members to chant BLACK LIVES MATTER. If they were willing to do this, Swalwell would relinquish his time and allow Republican members of congress to do so.

North Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz was able to convince Swalwell to give him the floor, at which point Gaetz demanded to know if Swallwell thought that ALL LIVES MATTER.

It was an epic trolling of Swalwell, who tried to brush it off and act like no Republican member of Congress cares about black people.

Democrats have spent decades treating African-Americans as a voting base that they own and deserve, despite doing little to address systemic poverty and suffering.

Watch the video below –> it’s one for the history books!

.@RepSwalwell: “Can anyone on the Republican side say unequivocally black lives matter?” Rep. @MattGaetz: “Unequivocally, all lives matter.” pic.twitter.com/Ukk0auQxw7 — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2020

