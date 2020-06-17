https://thehill.com/policy/international/503262-lighthizer-denies-bolton-claim-that-trump-asked-xi-for-election-help

U.S. Trade Representative Robert LighthizerRobert (Bob) Emmet LighthizerGOP senator warns quick vote on new NAFTA would be ‘huge mistake’ Pelosi casts doubt on USMCA deal in 2019 Pelosi sounds hopeful on new NAFTA deal despite tensions with White House MORE on Wednesday denied a claim by former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonBolton book publisher hits DOJ lawsuit: Part of ‘long running series’ to quash book READ: Justice Dept. lawsuit seeking to block Bolton book Trump administration sues Bolton over memoir MORE that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency Judge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Fauci on coronavirus infections: ‘We’re still in a first wave’ MORE asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for help winning the 2020 election.

“Absolutely untrue. Never happened. I was there. I have no recollection of that ever happening. I don’t believe it’s true. I don’t believe it ever happened,” Lighthizer said at a Senate Finance Committee hearing.

Less than an hour earlier, The Washington Post ran an excerpt from Bolton’s upcoming book, in which the former Trump administration official claims that Trump made the request for electoral help from Xi during a one-on-one meeting at the Group of 20 summit in Japan in June 2019.

Trump, Bolton wrote, turned the conversation to “China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win.”

“He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise,” the excerpt in the Post read.

Lighthizer said he was at the meeting in question and disputed Bolton’s account.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), who asked Lighthizer for his account, said he hoped to verify whether Trump’s alleged comments came at the same meeting.

“I assume it’s the same meeting, and if it’s not, I assume we’ll find out because if it’s true, it shows how clear it is that the administration doesn’t really have any intention of actually solving our trade problems with China,” Menendez said.

Sen. Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenHillicon Valley: Report finds CIA security failures led to massive breach | Pelosi calls on advertisers to pressure social media giants | Experts warn firms facing serious cyber threats in COVID-19 era Newly unclassified report finds CIA security failures led to massive 2017 breach Congress set for fight over expiring unemployment relief MORE (Ore.), the committee’s top Democrat, said he would be sending Lighthizer a list of written questions on the matter to be answered within a week given the “disturbing” nature of the allegations in the report.

