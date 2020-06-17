https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/live-now-the-most-dangerous-cult-in-america

Statues destroyed. History erased. Entertainment disappeared. Dissenters silenced and fired. The cultural revolution is here and taking names.

The convergence of the BLM movement and cultural Marxism, with an uncompromising new religious aspect, has created a form of radicalism that we haven’t seen in America before. No one disagrees that George Floyd’s death is appalling, so why is everyone tripping over themselves to let you know how NOT racist they are? Because they are terrified of this new cult that won’t allow any idea that doesn’t come from its own scripture.

On tonight’s special, Glenn Beck argues we’ve seen this before. In a very short period of time, Mao Zedong destroyed China — effectively changing the way people lived, worked, and THOUGHT.

Comedian Adam Carolla, author of “I’m Your Emotional Support Animal: Navigating Our All Woke, No Joke Culture,” joins Glenn to blast our new cult leaders and explain why he refuses to become a victim of this new inquisition.

