Lyft is pledging to only allow electric vehicles on its platform by 2030.

“At Lyft, we made a choice,” the company said Wednesday on its website. “Rather than hunker down and ride out COVID-19, we chose to stand up and accelerate our efforts to address the climate crisis.

“With transportation recently overtaking electricity as the single largest sources of planet-disrupting greenhouse gas pollution (GHG) in the U.S. and the second-largest source in Canada, we believe now is the time for Lyft to lead a radical shift in strategy.

“That’s why today, Lyft — in collaboration with Environmental Defense Fund — is announcing its commitment to reach 100% electric vehicles on the Lyft platform by 2030. By working with drivers to transition to electric vehicles, we have the potential to avoid tens of millions of metric tons of GHG emissions to the atmosphere and to reduce gasoline consumption by more than a billion gallons over the next decade.”

Yahoo Finance reported the move comes as a number of politicians and researchers have called for ride-hailing platforms to transition to all-electric vehicles. And it noted the Environmental Protection Agency listed transportation as the top source of greenhouse emissions as of 2018.

“Now more than ever, we need to work together to create cleaner, healthier, and more equitable communities,” said John Zimmer, president of Lyft. “If other ride-share and delivery companies, automakers and rental car companies make this shift, it can be the catalyst for transforming transportation as a whole.”

