(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The president of the University of Virginia announced on Tuesday that all students — “regardless of citizenship or immigration status” — are eligible to enroll at the school.

Jim Ryan said it is UVA’s mission to “attract outstanding students who will make our community stronger and the world a better place,” and as such the university “should be open to all qualified applicants.”

UVA Rector James Murray added “[W]e need to acknowledge, regardless of status, that every qualified young adult deserves an education. As an institution that recruits the best and brightest students from around the world, UVA must stand in support of admitting students regardless of their immigration status.”

