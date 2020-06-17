https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/michigan-democrats-send-ballot-applications-dead-people/

The Democrats sure love their dead voters.

The state of Michigan previously announced it was mailing absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson last month announced all registered voters will receive absentee ballots for the primary election in August and the November General Election.

President Trump and Republican officials warned against this and said it would increase the likelihood of voter fraud.

As expected, Michigan Democrats sent ballot applications to dead people and they’re actually arguing that it won’t lead to voter fraud.

The Democrat Secretary of State argued that it will help update voter rolls.

Sure.

Detroit News reported:

Some households have received unexpected mailings for deceased voters or since-moved occupants as part of a mass mailing of absentee ballot applications across Michigan — a development that experts and Democrats are defending against Republican criticism. The mailings announced May 19 by Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson aren’t a cause for concern, even if the applications went to deceased individuals or folks no longer living at the residences, experts said. In the long run, they said, the applications could help the state to update its voting rolls. But mostly Republican critics, including GOP former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, are demanding answers about which lists were used to determine absentee ballot application recipients and what security measures are in place to ensure the applications aren’t misused.

President Trump won historically blue Michigan in the 2016 election by a very narrow margin of 0.23% with 47.50% of the votes vs. 47.27% of the votes for Hillary Clinton.

Because of this razor thin margin, vote fraud on such a large scale will tilt Michigan in favor of the Democrat candidate (which of course is the goal).

President Trump previously threatened to withhold funding to Michigan if they “want to go down this Voter Fraud path.”

