People on the left really don’t want President Trump to hold a rally.

Ticket requests for the upcoming rally in Oklahoma have grown to over a million and the campaign is even looking for a larger venue.

Democrats don’t want the American people to see that, so they’re suddenly pretending to care about the Coronavirus again.

The latest is Nancy Pelosi.

Breitbart reports:

Pelosi: Trump Should Follow Science and ‘Not Gather People in Large Numbers’ On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) criticized President Trump by stating that gathering large numbers of people together without masks is “a dangerous thing at the time of a pandemic” and he should follow the science “to wear a mask and keep your distance and don’t gather in large numbers like that.” Pelosi said, “I have three words to say to the president on that: science, science, and science. Science to not gather people in large numbers, in close proximity, without masks. [It’s] a dangerous thing at the time of a pandemic. Science to say we need testing, testing, testing.

Apparently, Nancy Pelosi forgot that she attended a protest in Washington, DC just two weeks ago.

CNN reported:

Nancy Pelosi becomes the latest Democratic lawmaker to visit DC protests House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday visited protesters outside the US Capitol to show solidarity with demonstrations following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Pelosi, wearing a mask, was mostly greeted by applause, but there were some hecklers. In a brief interview with CNN, Pelosi praised the move by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday to upgrade the charge against former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin is now facing a charge of second-degree murder and the other three officers who were at the scene are also facing criminal charges. Asked about the White House’s contention that President Donald Trump’s visit to St. John’s Church, where he held a photo-op after federal law enforcement forced peaceful protesters from Lafayette Sqaure, was similar to President George W. Bush’s visit to New York after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill tour of London bombing damage during World War II, Pelosi replied, “I think they’re hallucinating.”

The American people are not going to live by two sets of rules.

No matter what the Democrats say.

