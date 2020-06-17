https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/nimby-beverly-tells-black-lives-matter-beat-limits-gatherings-10-people/

The limousine liberals in Beverly Hills are all in on Black Lives Matter protesters marching through the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

Just not in their back yard.

The city has issued a ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people after 9 p.m. until further notice. Why? To “preserve peace and tranquility.”

“To preserve the peace and tranquility of residential neighborhoods, effective tonight and until further notice, no more than 10 people shall gather in an assembly in a public right of way in a residential area between the hours of 9 p.m. – 8 a.m.,” the city’s social media accounts announced.

“An assembly is defined as any gathering or group of 10 or more people on a public street, sidewalk, or other public places if those 10 people have a common purpose or goal,” the order reads. “Any assembly that is silent, such as a candlelight vigil, and gatherings on private property are exempt from this emergency order.”

Yup. NIMBY.

A proclamation issued June 13 cited the following rationale, in part, for its decision (via The Washington Times):

The Director of Emergency Services declared an “existence of a local emergency” because the city was “potentially subject to violent protests.”

Property damage was incurred on May 30 along with “widespread acts of violence.”

A group called “OCCUPY” protested until 1:00 a.m.

The use of bullhorns at night “disrupted the tranquility” of the neighborhood.

Anyone who violates the edict can be arrested and face misdemeanor charges.

Dozens of people were arrested for their alleged roles in the looting and mayhem that hit Beverly Hills on May 30. Several businesses on Rodeo Drive, a section of high-end retail shops, a group smashed into a Gucci store. A short time later, looters hit an Alexander McQueen store, as well as other shops.

Mayor Les Friedman immediately enacted a stringent curfew on the city.

