A bunch of book burners who work for Hachette have threatened to strike if the publisher does not blacklist JK Rowling’s new book.

JK Rowling, the 54-year-old Harry Potter author, is under fire because she rejects that a biological male magically becomes a woman by simply saying, “I’m a chick now.”

Rowling has been thoughtful on this issue, she’s been compassionate, and she’s been science-based. She also believes, correctly, that this trans madness erases women and homosexuals. If there is no sex, she says, if sex is just a social construct, there can be no same-sex attraction, there can be nothing unique about being a woman, so those two identities are erased.

Further, say goodbye to women’s sports. These lunatic trans activists believe that any man who claims to be a woman should be allowed to compete against women with all the physical advantages that come with being a biological male. Among other things, no woman will ever win a weightlifting competition, foot race, or rowing contest again. Anything that involves strength or speed or parallel parking , the advantages all go to the “woman” in the wig with five o’clock shadow.

And let’s not forget how this trans madness affects the person suffering from gender dysphoria. Instead of giving these folks the compassionate and intense psychological care they so desperately need, we are patronizing the mentally ill and championing the dual horror shows of hormone therapy and surgical mutilation– which, in some cases, are irreversible and does untold psychological and physical damage, especially to the children of parents so eager to jump on this destructive fad they use Little Harold’s affection for the color pink as an excuse to give the kid breasts.

Anyway, the Woke Taliban at Hatchett who work in the department that would publish Rowling’s upcoming children’s book, The Ickabog, are threatening a strike:

Yesterday morning at publishing house Hachette, several of those involved in Miss Rowling’s new children’s book, The Ickabog, are said to have staged their own rebellion during a heated meeting. One source said: ‘Staff in the children’s department at Hachette announced they were no longer prepared to work on the book. They said they were opposed to her comments and wanted to show support for the trans lobby. These staff are all very “woke”, mainly in their twenties and early thirties, and apparently it is an issue they feel very strongly about.’

This should not come as a surprise. Hatchette is a victim of its own fecklessness. If you recall, this is the same publishing house that allowed its staffers to kill Woody Allen’s biography. These fascist crybullies staged a walkout demanding Hatchette blacklist Allen’s memoir, and that’s precisely what Hatchette did. And like this one aimed at Rowling, that was another revolt by the Woke Taliban based on total nonsense — the lie that Woody Allen molested his daughter some 30 years ago.

This is not the only blacklist Rowling faces. Hollywood is turning its back on her and the far-left Variety reported last week that her latest film franchise, Fantastic Beasts, is in jeopardy of being blacklisted over her perfectly sensible beliefs on gender and biological sex.

As of now, Hatchette is standing firm, but we’ll see how long that lasts.

And for the record, last week I told you this was going to happen:

If she holds firm, and I hope she does, she will not only be blacklisted, she will be hounded from here on. Her publisher will be hounded (see: Allen, Woody). Anyone who does business with her will be hounded to renounce her, as Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne have already done.

This kind of corporate pressure is precisely how blacklisting worked in the 1950s, and it is how blacklisting works today.

The Woke Taliban are emboldened, so this is going to get a lot worse before it eventually gets better.

