Last Friday night two police officers were called to a Wendy’s restaurant because a man later identified as Rayshard Brooks had fallen asleep in his car while in the drive-thru line. Police engaged with Brooks for more than half an hour and, after administering a sobriety check, decided they would arrest him.

And that’s when things suddenly took a terrible turn. As soon as officers attempted to arrest Brooks, he fought with them. There was a scuffle on the ground. Brooks took one officer’s taser, threw some punches and ran. One officer fired his taser at Brooks and ran after him. When Brooks turned back and attempted to aim the taser at the officer, Garrett Rolfe, pulled his gun and shot Brooks.

The following day Atlanta’s police chief resigned and Rolfe was fired. Today Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced he had filed 11 charges against Rolfe including murder.

Howard, speaking to reporters Wednesday, said Brooks never displayed any “aggressive behavior” toward the officers during the nearly 42-minute exchange with officers. Howard said the officers failed to provide “timely” medical attention to Brooks after he was shot and that Rolfe kicked Brooks as he was lying on the ground, “fighting for his life.” The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three charges, including aggravated assault for standing or stepping on Brooks’ shoulder after he was shot, Howard said, adding that Brosnan is willing to become a witness for the state and testify against Rolfe.

“Even though Mr. Brooks was slightly impaired, his demeanor during this incident was almost jovial,” Howard said. “For 41 minutes and 17 seconds he followed every instruction, he answered the questions. Mr. Brooks never displayed any aggressive behavior during the 41 minutes and 17 seconds.”… Howard said his office concluded at time of Brooks’ death, he did not pose a threat to the officers. He said Brooks was running away from the officers when Rolfe shot him in the back two times. “We have also concluded that Rolfe was aware that the Taser in Brooks’ possession, it was fired twice, and once it’s fired twice it presented no danger to him or to any other persons,” Howard said.

I raised the question last Saturday about whether or not Brooks really represented a threat to the officers once he was running away. That said, I don’t see what Brooks’ demeanor during the first 41 minutes of the interaction has to do with it. Yes it’s true he didn’t display any aggressive behavior for that time. It appeared to me he was trying to talk his way out of trouble. But that changed the moment he realized he was going to be arrested. An attorney for Rolfe has released a statement in response to the decision.

Officer Rolfe determined Mr. Brooks was impaired and driving a vehicle in violation of Georgia law. Officer Rolfe was polite and courteous to Mr. Brooks during the entire encounter. Mr. Brooks was polite and cooperative until Officer Rolfe placed him under arrest. Suddenly, without warning or provocation, Mr. Brooks chose to violently attack two uniformed police officers. Officers Brosnan and Rolfe used the least amount of force possible in their attempts to place Mr. Brooks into handcuffs. They attempted to leverage him to the ground while giving him loud, clear verbal commands. In response, Mr. Brooks continued actively resisting lawful efforts to arrest him. He then escalated his resistance by punching Officer Rolfe in the face committing several counts of felony obstruction of an officer. See O.C.G.A. §16-10-24. In an effort to place Mr. Brooks under arrest and stop his assault, Officer Rolfe lawfully deployed his TASER twice, but it had no effect on Mr. Brooks. Mr. Brooks continued his assault and disarmed Officer Brosnan, stealing his city-issued TASER committing a robbery, another forcible felony under Georgia law. See O.C.G.A. §16-8-40 & O.C.G.A. §16-10-33 . Mr. Brooks, then armed, began running through a crowded parking lot. Mr. Brooks was lawfully under arrest and Officer Rolfe pursued him. Officer Rolfe had deployed his taser and held it steady in hopes the prongs would catch onto Mr. Brooks body and neutralize him. Unfortunately, that didn’t occur. “Instead of merely trying to escape, Mr. Brooks reached back with his arm extended and pointed an object at Officer Rolfe. Officer Rolfe heard a sound like a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him. Fearing for his safety, and the safety of the civilians around him, Officer Rolfe dropped his taser and fired his service weapon at the only portion of Mr. Brooks that presented to him – Mr. Brooks’ back.

DA Howard says that Brooks wasn’t informed that he was under arrest but was simply “grabbed” by the officer. That’s not accurate. You can check the body cam video here. The officer said, “I think you’ve had too much to drink to be driving.” Then he walked over put one hand on Brooks’ arm and said, “Put your hands behind your back for me.” He repeated that a second time and as the handcuffs came out, that’s when Brooks began trying to break away. Here’s video of the DA’s announcement.

