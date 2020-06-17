https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tulsa-judge-rally/2020/06/17/id/972652

An Oklahoma judge isn’t getting in the way of President Donald Trump’s Tulsa reelection rally.

Politico reports an Oklahoma judge on Tuesday rejected a request that would stop Trump from holding his reelection rally in Tulsa until event organizers outlined social distancing measures that would be put in place to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Two residents, who say they are immunocompromised, joined two Tulsa organizations, The Greenwood Cultural Centre and the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, to sue the operators of the BOK Center, where the rally is set to take place.

The lawsuit alleged that the rally would lead to a surge in coronavirus cases. The plaintiffs asked for the court to demand virus mitigation measures be put in place for the rally. They argued their goal isn’t to cancel the rally, but to make sure public health is protected.

“If ASM Global moves forward with the event without adequate review, planning, training, protective equipment, and safeguards, cases of COVID-19 — and the unavoidable attendant deaths — will rise,” the complaint said of the venue’s management company.

Court records indicate a judge denied their request for mandatory face masks and other social distancing requirements be imposed for the rally.

Meghan Blood, a spokeswoman for the BOK Center, told Politico that the venue was following the state’s regulations for events. Oklahoma currently leaves social distancing rules up to business owners.

“Government officials have advised that the campaign rally as planned is consistent with the guidance for the OURS [Open Up & Recover Safely] plan for entertainment venues, however, in the event that the governing authorities impose new restrictions, we will notify the event organizers immediately,” Blood said in a statement to Politico.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted that rallygoers would undergo temperature checks and receive face masks and hand sanitizer before entering the venue.

Attendees must sign a waiver agreeing not to sue the campaign or venue if they contract coronavirus.

