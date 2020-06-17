https://www.dailywire.com/news/oklahoma-state-player-protests-mike-gundy-t-shirt-gundy-backs-down-in-apology-now-hes-being-brutally-mocked

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy faced an outrage mob this week on Twitter that was led by one of his top players who disapproved of a t-shirt that he wore while fishing that said “OAN,” which stands for One America News Network — a conservative publication that some have criticized for airing controversial segments.

Chuba Hubbard, a running back from Canada, saw a picture of Gundy wearing the shirt on Twitter and responded by writing on Monday: “I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

The tweet was retweeted tens of thousands of times and quickly generated headlines that Gundy attempted to quell by releasing a video with Hubbard, which didn’t do much.

Gundy later released a video late on Tuesday in which he apologized for wearing the t-shirt.

“I had a great meeting with our team today. Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as team members,” Gundy said. “They helped me see through their eyes how the t-shirt effected their hearts. Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me.”

“I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players, and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days,” Gundy continued. “Black lives matter to me, our players matter to me. These meetings with our team have been eye-opening and will result in positive changes for Oklahoma State football. I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State family near and far will accept my humble apology as we move forward.”

Gundy was widely mocked on social media for backing down to the outrage mob over the t-shirt. Below are some of the reactions.

Activist Brandon Tatum: “You punked out!! It’s a shirt dude! BLM doesn’t even support black lives. NOW, WHAT?”

You punked out!! It’s a shirt dude! BLM doesn’t even support black lives. NOW, WHAT? https://t.co/8V9INKDonx — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) June 17, 2020

YouTuber Tim Pool: “When Mike Gundy took off his OAN shirt it snagged his spine and pulled it out. How pathetic. It was a shirt bro. How does it feel to live on your knees?”

When Mike Gundy took off his OAN shirt it snagged his spine and pulled it out How pathetic It was a shirt bro How does it feel to live on your knees? https://t.co/jxvHPrkmEI — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 16, 2020

Bomani Jones: “i’m sorry, but this is hilarious. it couldn’t sound more forced. AND HE’S STILL TALKING ABOUT THAT DAMN SHIRT AND NOT THE MORE IMPORTANT THINGS MENTIONED BY HIS PLAYERS.”

i’m sorry, but this is hilarious. it couldn’t sound more forced. AND HE’S STILL TALKING ABOUT THAT DAMN SHIRT AND NOT THE MORE IMPORTANT THINGS MENTIONED BY HIS PLAYERS. https://t.co/BTty9hnxYI — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 16, 2020

Daily Wire columnist Matt Walsh: “Mike Gundy apologizes for the ‘pain and discomfort’ caused by the t-shirt he wore while fishing. We are surrounded by morons and cowards. Completely overrun.”

Mike Gundy apologizes for the “pain and discomfort” caused by the t-shirt he wore while fishing. We are surrounded by morons and cowards. Completely overrun. https://t.co/uj4bvsSD8F — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 17, 2020

Australian journalist Rita Panahi: “Cowardly.”

Cowardly. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 17, 2020

Political strategist Arthur Schwartz: “Shame on you. Coward.”

Shame on you. Coward. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 16, 2020

Political commentator Jesse Kelly: “This is why y’all give up 50 points a game.”

This is why y’all give up 50 points a game. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 17, 2020

