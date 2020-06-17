https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pelosi-trump-ego-rally/2020/06/17/id/972778

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump’s ego trip is putting Americans’ lives in danger.

“What I am concerned about is the attitude of the president and the vice president of the United States. For the president to have this ego trip, he wants to take to Tulsa to have a mass rally of people coming together endangering their own health and the people that they go home to,” Pelosi said Wednesday on CNN of Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa, Okla., this Saturday.

“I’m a mom and a I’m a grandmother and I just can’t even tolerate the thought that the leadership in our country, where we’re putting important money, giving them important money for all of these things, and they are ignoring the need that we have for increased testing, tracing, treatment, and separation, wearing masks and the rest,” she said.

Pelosi’s comments come after Tulsa’s top health official said he thinks Trump’s rally should be postponed.

“I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus isn’t as large a concern as it is today,” Health Department Bruce Dart told the Tulsa World last Saturday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and a top U.S. infectious disease expert, earlier Wednesday told The Daily Beast he would not attend rallies for Trump.

“No,” Fauci said. “I’m in a high-risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course not.”

