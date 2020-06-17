https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/506642/

As Tucker Carlson once said, every action by the Democrat Party is meant to give the party more power.

Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats will vote in Congress to make the District of Columbia a state.

This comes after a wave of looting and arson across the city.

Democrats want to reward the District of Columbia.

Of course, this would mean two new radical far left senators in the US Senate.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: The Mysterious Case of RAZ from CHAZ – BLM Warlord Owns Multiple Guns (including an Uzi), a Tesla, BMW and Jaguar XJ, Millions in Properties, and Is Supported by Dubai Government

The Daily Caller reported:

House Democrats announced Tuesday evening that they will hold a vote June 26 on making the District of Columbia the 51st state. Over 200 Democrats have signed on to the legislation amid nationwide protests that have consumed Washington, D.C. over the past few weeks, pitting the district’s Democratic Mayor, Muriel Bowser, against President Donald Trump over the best response. The response to protests in D.C. over the killing of George Floyd have led prominent Democrats to criticize the fact that the district has no voting representation in Congress and call for its residents to be granted the same representation as Americans who reside in the 50 states, The New York Times reported late Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

