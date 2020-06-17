http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/P2nf8TxPOF8/

Wednesday on CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) warned President Donald Trump was endangering the health of his supporters who are going to attend his rally in Tulsa, OK this weekend.

Pelosi said, “What I am concerned about is the attitude of the President and the vice president of the United States. For the President to have this ego trip, he wants to take to Tulsa to have a mass rally of people coming together endangering their own health and the people that they go home to.”

She continued, “I have concerns about the health of the American people. I have concerns about the statements the President has made, minimizing the risk that the coronavirus has made to their good health. That’s what I’m concerned about. Of course, we always are concerned about the health and safety of the President and the Vice President of the United States and their families. But they should reciprocate in kind and have some concern about the health of the American people and not blame it on the press. They’re blaming this concern about the virus on the press, that it’s something that you all have cooked up. In terms of what they have done, it’s cause for celebration. I don’t think so. But we really have to — this — we have to get this under control. A hundred three months ago, 117,000 now cause for celebration? No, Mr. Vice President, you make me sad because you’re a person of faith. We’re prayerful about praying for a cure and a vaccine and for the good health of the American people, not to minimize the risk they are taking because the President doesn’t want to wear a mask, and he wants an ego trip in Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

