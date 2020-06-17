https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/settlements/2020/06/17/id/972640

Most Israeli settlers support President Donald Trump’s plan for the region, which includes allowing Israel to annex the Jordan Valley and its settlements, and also sets aside the remaining territory for a Palestinian state in the future, the Times of Israel reports.

According to a survey from Direct Polls, just over half are leaning towards supporting the plan that Trump has provided, while just over one-third say they oppose it or are leaning towards opposing it.

23.4% support the Trump plan.

33.4% are leaning towards support.

20.6% oppose the Trump plan.

15.5% are leaning towards opposition.

The Times of Israel notes that leaders in settlements have opposed the Trump plan because it allows for the possibility of Palestine becoming a state.

The survey also asked, “based on the details available to you, and compared to all other [peace] proposals, how you would define the Trump plan.” Over one-third said the plan was good, but isn’t perfect, a little over one-quarter said the plan is poor and should be opposed, about one-fifth said that the plan is the best one they think they can get, just under one-in-ten said it was a terrible plan but they could deal with it, and the rest are unsure.

Oded Revivi, the mayor of the settlement of Efrat and the leader of a group of West Bank mayors who support the Trump plan, said that the poll shows how most people in the settlements “understand the one-time opportunity that Israel has to apply Israeli law” to the region, adding “that the window of opportunity with such a sympathetic US administration is quite narrow and that we must act fast.”

Direct Poll surveyed 1,182 Israeli settlement residents from June 4 to June 7, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points. The poll was commissioned by an unidentified settler group and later obtained by the Times of Israel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

