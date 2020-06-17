https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dreamers-illegal-immigrants-daca/2020/06/17/id/972682

Sixty-nine percent of voters who supported Donald Trump in 2016 want so-called Dreamers to be protected, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Twenty percent of Trump voters want to remove or deport Dreamers — young people who were brought to the United States illegally when they were children, often with their parents.

Those supporting protection for Dreamers either want them to be allowed to stay in the U.S. and become citizens if they meet certain requirements or allow them to remain in the U.S. and become legal residents, but not citizens, if they meet certain requirements.

Here are how the poll results, released Wednesday, break down.

78% of all those polled favor protection for Dreamers, while 12% want them removed or deported.

68% of Republicans support protecting Dreamers, compared to 20% who want them removed or deported.

89% of Democrats want protection for the Dreamers, while 4% want them removed or deported.

75% of independents want Dreamers protected, compared to 11% who want them removed or deported.

40% of all those polled approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as president, compared to 57% who disapprove.

72% say the U.S. has seriously gotten off on the wrong track, while 28% say the nation is headed in the right direction.

The poll, conducted June 12-14, surveyed 1,987 people. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

