(DAILY MAIL) — Rayshard Brooks was on probation and faced going back to prison if he was charged with a DUI, DailyMail.com can reveal.

It was the fear of incarceration that likely caused Brooks to panic in the face of imminent arrest and caused him to make a break for it.

Brooks was shot and killed on Friday, June 12 when cops received a 911 call to the Wendy’s at University Avenue in Atlanta. Brooks was drunk and asleep at the wheel of his car and blocking the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru lane.

