Kentucky Rep. Andy BarrAndy BarrMcConnell’s 2014 challenger endorses Charles Booker in Senate race Kentucky Senate candidate: McConnell ‘couldn’t care less if we die’ House GOP to launch China probes beyond COVID-19 MORE’s (R) wife, Carol Barr, died suddenly on Monday evening in their home in Lexington. She was 39.

“Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passed suddenly last night at the family home in Lexington,” Barr’s chief of staff, Mary Rosado, said in a statement Tuesday evening. The couple had been married since 2008.

It is not clear what the cause of her death was. Rosado said Barr “may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Defense: Trump plan to pull troops from Germany gets bipartisan pushback | Top GOP senator says it’s time to look at changing Confederate-named bases | GOP divided over renaming Army bases The Hill’s Campaign Report: Liberal groups pressure Biden on police reform as Trump signs executive order McConnell rejects push to ‘airbrush the Capitol’ of Confederate statues MORE (R-Ky.) said in a tweet that he and his wife are “stunned and heartbroken” by the news, and send their “sincere condolences to Andy, their family and his staff at this terribly painful time.”

Elaine and I are stunned and heartbroken by Carol Barr’s passing. Her warmth filled whatever room she entered. Her contributions made Kentucky a better place for all of us. We send our sincere condolences to Andy, their girls, and their family at this terribly painful time. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 17, 2020

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulPelosi asks House chairs to enforce mandatory mask-wearing during hearings House GOP lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 GOP struggles to confront racial issues MORE (R-Ky.) also tweeted his condolences, saying he was “praying for them during this incredibly difficult time.”

Amy McGrath, who is running for the Democratic Party’s nomination to face McConnell, tweeted her condolences as well. McGrath ran against Barr in the 2018 midterm elections.

My heart goes out to Andy and his two daughters over the tragic loss of Carol. They are in our prayers. While we were political competitors, we are Kentuckians first. I hope they feel the love of many and we wish him great strength during this very trying time. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) June 17, 2020

Josh Hicks, a Democrat running to unseat Barr in this cycle, also tweeted his condolences.

“While we may disagree politically, we’re both family men and I can’t fathom the pain he must be experiencing right now,” he said.

My prayers are with @RepAndyBarr, his children, and his entire family. This is an unimaginable loss. While we may disagree politically, we’re both family men and I can’t fathom the pain he must be experiencing right now. — Josh Hicks (@joshhicksky) June 17, 2020

Barr represents Kentucky’s 6th District, which includes the cities of Lexington, Richmond and Frankfort.

