https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mary-trump-niece-book-nda/2020/06/17/id/972641

President Donald Trump is looking into the possibility of suing his niece over her planned tell-all book, according to the Daily Beast.

Mary Trump’s book “Too Much and Never Enough” will be available on Aug. 11 from Simon & Schuster.

She is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s older brother who died in 1981.

The Daily Beast said the president has told those close to him that he’s getting his lawyers to study what legal action he can take over the book. And the Daily Beast added the president has asked them to explore legal retribution — or at least a threat.

A source said the president has mentioned that his niece had signed a non-disclosure agreement. People familiar with the matter say the NDA was signed in 2001 after a settlement involving Fred Trump’s estate.

The NDA reportedly states she is not permitted to publish anything regarding the litigation of her relationship with Donald Trump.

The Daily Beast said the White House did not provide comment regarding the possibility of any legal action aimed at Mary Trump.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has sued former National Security Adviser John Bolton to stop the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

