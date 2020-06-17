https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/503104-republican-operatives-pushing-gop-turnout-for-biden-with-new-super-pac

Republican operatives are reportedly launching a super PAC to help encourage GOP voters to head for the ballot box in support of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe BidenJoe BidenJudge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Pentagon official who questioned Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze resigns The Hill’s Campaign Report: Liberal groups pressure Biden on police reform as Trump signs executive order MORE.

Axios reported Wednesday that the “Right Side PAC” will include former officials from the Trump and George W. Bush administrations, including Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciPresident sinks amid stumbles over protests Sunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd’s death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Former defense leaders pile on Trump criticism | Esper sends troops called to DC area home | US strikes Taliban in Afghanistan MORE, who briefly served as President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency Judge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Fauci on coronavirus infections: ‘We’re still in a first wave’ MORE‘s communications director.

Scaramucci, who was fired after 10 days in the White House, said he’s “very confident that we can convince a large group of Republican voters that Biden is the right person to vote for if they want to stay true to their principles and to the legacy of the Republican Party.”

Founder Matt Borges, the former Ohio GOP chair, told the news outlet that the PAC aims to identify former Trump supporters across the country who are displeased with the president’s performance in office.

The plan is to lay out the former vice president’s record on free trade, states’ rights, federal spending and respecting U.S. diplomatic and military alliances, as well as his stance as a devout Catholic, according to Axios.

The GOP operatives will seek to identify disaffected Republicans who could be persuaded to vote for Biden in November, noting that this group never would have formed if Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCharles Booker endorsed by progressive Working Families Party in Kentucky Senate race Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment ‘has really ridden to the rescue’ Warren endorses Engel challenger in New York primary MORE (I-Vt.) or Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren slams Pence’s coronavirus remarks: As ‘pathetic’ as they are ‘reckless’ Powell presses Congress for more coronavirus support Overnight Defense: Trump plan to pull troops from Germany gets bipartisan pushback | Top GOP senator says it’s time to look at changing Confederate-named bases | GOP divided over renaming Army bases MORE (D-Mass.) has secured the Democratic nomination.

“We’re not trying to become Democrats,” Borges told Axios. “I intend to vote for every other Republican on the ballot. And I expect that there are others like me who aren’t looking to leave the party.”

The group will reportedly target voters in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina and Florida though digital, mail and telephone outreach. They will also encourage absentee voting, Borges told Axios.

The Right Way will focus on data and voter turnout, Borges said, while other prominent anti-Trump groups such as George Conway George Thomas ConwayDomino’s dismisses criticism for 2012 tweet to White House press secretary George Conway group hits Ernst in new ad George Conway group contrasts Trump, Eisenhower in battleground states ad MORE’s The Lincoln Project concentrate more on TV ads and broader messaging.

Borges publicly clashed with Trump during the 2016 election cycle.

The GOP state leader, who supported former Ohio Gov. John Kasich in the 2016 GOP presidential primary, was open about his hesitance to vote for Trump in the wake of the controversial “Access Hollywood” tape of the real estate mogul and “Apprentice” star talking about grabbing women. However, Borges ultimately said he would vote for Trump.

The Trump campaign denounced Borges, accusing him of using his position to advance his own campaign to become the next Republican National Committee chairman.

Trump then celebrated when Borges was replaced as chair of the Ohio Republican Party.

