https://www.dailywire.com/news/rob-lowe-stuns-conan-obrien-by-revealing-friendship-with-justice-clarence-thomas

Actor Rob Lowe stunned late-night host Conan O’Brien this week when he revealed his friendship with conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Speaking about his hosting gig on the FOX quiz show “Mental Samurai,” Lowe revealed that Clarence Thomas would be one of his guests and that the two have been rather friendly for a while.

“Are you guys really close?” O’Brien asked Lowe.

“See. Look at those eyes. That eye vein popped,” Lowe joked. “But he’s a guy people go, ‘You know him?’”

“Wait, you know him?” a seemingly surprised O’Brien responded, as reported by Fox News.

According to Lowe, the two met when he was inducted into the Horatio Alger Society a few years ago, prompting their friendship.

“I do know him. I got inducted into the Horatio Alger Society a couple years ago. … It’s a very exclusive, very amazing society that provides scholarships for kids who come from terrible, terrible backgrounds,” Lowe said. “But they are the best and the brightest in their classes. And the people in it are pretty studly. He’s one of them. That’s how we met. They put the medal on me in the halls of the Supreme Court.”

“Wow. Okay,” O’Brien said.

Lowe described Thomas as a generous man who even provided some helpful career advice to his own son.

“The reason I bring it up is he’s one of those people who occupies such a perception in people’s minds and he’s like, ‘If you ever need anything, call my number. This is my cell phone,’” Lowe said. “And then my son Matthew was going to law school. So I had some ideas about clerking and things like that.”

“So I call this cell phone and he answers it. And you’re like, ‘Geeze. Shouldn’t there be, like, a vetting process?’ And 45 minutes he’s giving me advice on what my son should do vis-a-vis law school and clerking,” he continued.

Though his political stance is murky at best, Rob Lowe has never conformed to the Hollywood leftist dictates that seek to ostracize conservatives from all of public life by dismissing their ideas and leaders as subhumans unworthy of debate or quarter. The Hollowverse characterized him as a liberal-leaning man that respects conservative views. For instance, he previously said, “Liberal politics is built on empathy. I think conservative politics, from my opinion, is built on logic.”

During the 2016 election, Rob Lowe voiced his support for the movie “13 Hours,” which chronicled the 2012 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi.

“If you haven’t seen 13 Hours, it’s a perfect #MemorialDay movie. A reminder of everything we should never forget. Particularly in 2016,” he tweeted.

If you haven’t seen 13 Hours, it’s a perfect #MemorialDay movie. A reminder of everything we should never forget. Particularly in 2016. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) May 30, 2016

Lowe also sparked outrage among his liberal peers when he tweeted a joke about Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) that sound like something President Trump would conjure up.

“Elizabeth Warren would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in ‘Chief,’” he tweeted.

