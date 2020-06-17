https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scaramucci-republicans-super-pac/2020/06/17/id/972589

Anthony Scaramucci and other prominent Republicans have launched a super PAC aimed at helping former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, defeat President Donald Trump in the November election.

According to Axios, Scaramucci is a major donor to the group. Others who are part of the effort include a mix of Republicans who worked for Trump, former President George W. Bush, and the late Sen. John McCain.

“We’re not trying to become Democrats,” said Matt Borges, a former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party and the founder of the new super PAC. “I intend to vote for every other Republican on the ballot. And I expect that there are others like me who aren’t looking to leave the party.”

The group will start working in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida, contacting voters via the mail, telephone, and digital avenues. At this point, there are no plans for TV ads, Axios noted.

Scaramucci worked as Trump’s White House communications director for 10 days before he was let go in July 2017. He told Axios that the new group sees Biden as the “right person” to serve as president.

Scaramucci said he’s “very confident that we can convince a large group of Republican voters that Biden is the right person to vote for if they want to stay true to their principles and to the legacy of the Republican Party.”

Ousting Trump after just one term “will be a very necessary part of the reorganization and the regrowth of the Republican Party,” Scaramucci added. And if Trump wins again, Scaramucci said “he may set the Republican Party up to be a minority party for a generation.”

Biden has enough primary votes to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination. The party is slated to hold its convention in August in Milwaukee, although plans may change because of the coronavirus.

