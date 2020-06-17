https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/scientists-crack-mystery-thing-found-antarctica/

(REUTERS) — For years, a mysterious fossil shaped like a deflated American football, discovered in Antarctica, sat in a Chilean museum awaiting someone who could work out just what it was.

Now, analysis has revealed that the mystery fossil – nicknamed by scientists as “The Thing” – is in fact a soft-shelled egg, laid some 68 million years ago, possibly by a type of extinct sea snake or lizard.

The 68-million-year-old fossilised egg – measuring 29cm by 20cm (8 by 11 inches) – is the second-largest egg on record. It is slightly smaller than eggs of Madagascar’s giant flightless elephant birds that went extinct only in the past several centuries, researchers said on Wednesday.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

