(REUTERS) — For years, a mysterious fossil shaped like a deflated American football, discovered in Antarctica, sat in a Chilean museum awaiting someone who could work out just what it was.
Now, analysis has revealed that the mystery fossil – nicknamed by scientists as “The Thing” – is in fact a soft-shelled egg, laid some 68 million years ago, possibly by a type of extinct sea snake or lizard.
The 68-million-year-old fossilised egg – measuring 29cm by 20cm (8 by 11 inches) – is the second-largest egg on record. It is slightly smaller than eggs of Madagascar’s giant flightless elephant birds that went extinct only in the past several centuries, researchers said on Wednesday.