https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/06/17/snap-crackle-pop-determined-to-be-racist-n542693

Fiona Onasanya, a Black Lives Matter activist and former member of the UK parliament, claims that Kellogg’s Rice Krispies is a racist cereal because it has “three white boys” as mascots.

Now that’s “systemic racism!”

If Ms. Onasanya had stopped there, she would simply be dismissed as a fool and that would have been that. But. in her eagerness to prove racism, Onasanya doubled down on her charge and, in the process, proved she was an ignorant fool.

@KelloggsUK, as you are yet to reply to my email – Coco Pops and Rice Krispies have the same compòsition (except for the fact CP’s are brown and chocolate flavoured)… so I was wondering why Rice Krispies have three white boys representing the brand and Coco Pops have a monkey? — Fiona Onasanya (@Fiona_Onasanya) June 15, 2020

It’s an idiotic point, even if it were true. It isn’t.

You are such an amazing idiot. pic.twitter.com/VJPWV8trdJ — Ministry of Truth (@BanTheBBC) June 15, 2020

Much mirth ensued.

Federalist:

Onasanya’s online attack quickly drew ridicule from users on Twitter who made sure to point out that the beloved characters of Snap, Crackle, and Pop are also the brand champions for Cocoa Krispies, the chocolate flavored Rice Krispies. Another responded to Onasanya’s attacks with “Elves Lives Matter.” Kellogg’s told the Daily Mail in a statement that it “stands in support of the black community.” “We do not tolerate discrimination and believe that people of all races, genders, backgrounds, sexual orientation, religions, capabilities and beliefs should be treated with the utmost dignity and respect,” the company said, going on to note that the Coco Pops monkey is also the same character representing the white chocolate cereal. “The monkey mascot that appears on both white and milk chocolate Coco Pops, was created in the 1980s to highlight the playful personality of the brand.”

Anyone who sees their entire existence through the lens of race — including the brand of cereal that children of all colors and hues enjoy — is in serious trouble and desperately needs help. I could say the same about most Black Lives Matter activists whose paranoid rantings about police wanting to kill black people is beyond delusional.

As for Ms. Onasanya, she has a “checkered past” to put it delicately.

Daily Mail:

Ms Onasanya, who was jailed for three months in January 2019 after she was convicted of lying to police about a speeding ticket, says that there is little difference between Coco Pops and sister brand Rice Krispies beyond their colour and flavour. The former Peterborough MP revealed she has emailed Kellogg’s UK office for clarification on why Rice Krispies have ‘three white boys’ as a mascot whereas chocolate-flavoured Coco Pops is represented by a monkey.

Sometimes, a monkey is just a monkey. And three little elves flitting over a bowl of Rice Krispies are sometimes just three little elves flitting over a bowl of Rice Krispies. Not everything is a metaphor in life, just like everything isn’t a conspiracy. Only the weak-minded and naive believe otherwise.

I’ll say this; they will have to pry my Rice Krispies from my cold, dead, hands.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

