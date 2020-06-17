https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-teen-found-hanged-from-tree

Texas police say a black male teenager was discovered hanging in a tree near the parking lot of a local school on Tuesday.

At least three other black men have been found hanged from trees in as many weeks.

What are the details?

A spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office

tweeted, “Deputies were called to the parking area of a school in the 6600 block of Rosebrook, where a teenage black male was found deceased. Based on security video, witnesses and other evidence, preliminary indications are the male hanged himself.”

In a follow-up statement, authorities said that there are “currently no signs of foul play.”

“Cause of death is pending autopsy,” the statement

added.

KTRK-TV’s Stefanie Okolie also reported on the incident via Twitter,

writing, “BREAKING: According to @HCSOTexas a teenage black boy was found hanging in Spring. Investigators say they reviewed surveillance, evidence, spoke to witnesses, and it is appears to be a suicide.”

She

added, “Sources tell me the 17 year old black boy found hanging from a tree outside of Ehrhardt elementary school was a student at Klein High school most recently. There was a thorough investigation that included video review, and speaking to family. There is no foul play suspected.”

Okolie also revealed that several people

questioned the viability of such “witnesses.”

“Many have questioned the ‘witness’ aspect of this,” she wrote. “Witness does not mean they witnessed the individual dying. Witness is also whoever was there to see the individual afterwards and called police.”

What else?

In May, a 38-year-old black man was discovered hanging from a tree in Victorville, California. His family members don’t necessarily believe that he committed suicide despite police officers saying they did not believe foul play was involved in the man’s death.

Earlier in June, authorities discovered another black man hanging from a tree in New York City.

Just one day later, authorities discovered a black man hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California. The man’s family did not believe that their late loved one was suicidal.

