That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, according to a complaint issued Wednesday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Masterson stands charged of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, and a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. The third alleged rape involved a 23-year-old woman whom the actor had invited to his Hollywood Hills home.

The charges come after a three-year investigation by the district attorney’s office and law enforcement officials. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division, who is prosecuting the case, said all of the alleged crimes occurred at the defendant’s home.

Masterson, 44, faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

The actor was fired from the Netflix series The Ranch in 2017 after a group of women came forward to accuse him of rape. He was also dropped by his talent agency, UTA. In all, Masterson was accused by five women of sexual assault.

L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey said her office declined to file charges in two of the cases due to insufficient evidence in one case and the expiration of statute of limitations in the other.

Arraignment is scheduled for September 18 in L.A.

Last year, Masterson was hit with a civil lawsuit from four of his accusers, who also named the Church of Scientology, of which the actor is a member. The suit alleged that stalking and intimidation occurred after the women reported the alleged assaults.

The actor called the suit “beyond ridiculous” and maintained his innocence.

Masterson played the character Steven Hyde in Fox’s hit sitcom That ’70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006. He starred in three seasons of Netflix’s The Ranch before being fired.

