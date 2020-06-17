https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/onion-tweeted-aunt-jemimas-removal-hours-announcement/

(FOX NEWS) — The satirical newspaper The Onion appears to have been onto something as the outlet tweeted about the removal of breakfast food mascot Aunt Jemima hours before it was announced that she will be removed from products.

Amid the cultural shift following the death of George Floyd, Aunt Jemima is the latest longtime icon to be canceled due to the racist depiction that stemmed from mascot’s creation. After 131 years, Quaker Oats announced her presence in grocery stores is coming to an end.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a statement obtained by FOX Business. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

