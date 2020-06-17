https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/06/17/rick-wilson-bad-week/

We’ve written about Rick Wilson before. In case you’ve forgotten here’s a clip from January that sort of sums up what he’s about these days.

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

Sadly, Wilson is having a very bad week. It started when he lashed out at Dominos Pizza over an interaction it had with Kayleigh McEnany.

Here’s the exchange Wilson dubbed a brand-killer. Notice the date. This was nearly 8 years ago.

@kayleighmcenany That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT! — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012

But his attempt to sic the cancel culture mob on Domino’s Pizza backfired. He wound up looking like a nut at the hands of a brand account.

Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya. — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

And that’s when things really stated to go south (you’ll get that pun in a moment). Since Wilson seemed eager to play the ‘let’s cancel people over old tweets’ game, I guess his social media is fair game.

Hi @TheRickWilson, not sure if you realize, but your wife posted this on Instagram. May want to delete that one too! pic.twitter.com/ISg1xUVS1u — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

Well, that’s a little awkward.

Rick Wilson’s wife, Molly, just rage DMed me claiming the photos of their confederate “THE SOUTH WILL RISE AGAIN” cooler is fake. I sent her the instagram link, which is still live, and then nuked her. It all started when he tried to cancel Domino’s. RIP Rick and Molly Wilson pic.twitter.com/2iT3nNtZNT — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 17, 2020

Apparently the cooler was his son’s and was painted by the son’s girlfriend, but it clearly didn’t seem to bother Rick or his wife in 2014 or 2015. It’s especially cringe-worthy as Rick is currently a co-founder of the anti-Trump group called The Lincoln Project.

To be clear, I don’t think we should be canceling anyone over old tweets or old coolers. But in Rick Wilson’s case the lesson is ‘play stupid games, win stupid prizes.’ If you’re going to try to drag an entire brand over one 8-year-old tweet (with no partisan content) then you deserve this.

Let’s close this out with another thread about Wilson’s history on Twitter:

🧵THREAD🧵 With @TheRickWilson trending, I figured it would be a good time to take a trip down memory lane about his bad takes. You know about his Biden jabs (below) but the wrongs just keep on coming… pic.twitter.com/rdrOtWceKB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

But of course Trump wasn’t even gonna be the nominee. Right, Rick? pic.twitter.com/CZTOeqMloN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

But where Rick really shines is the Russian Collusion conspiracy theory. Rick jumped the shark on every single angle imaginable. pic.twitter.com/vOZXlRWbVu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Remember the Steele dossier? pic.twitter.com/hJDbCflt18 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

He was so confident because everyone was gonna flip and totally destroy Trump of course. Here’s an incomplete list, starting with Gen. Flynn. Tough couple weeks for that idea. pic.twitter.com/y7mfBPtmcz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Ditto with Roger Stone. That sure hurt Trump, all those secrets. But if Stone wasn’t going to be the nail in the coffin, surely it would be… pic.twitter.com/2uPkGXVAuH — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

The Mercers? When you’re seeing red, there’s a conspiracy everywhere I suppose. pic.twitter.com/Tc4Qaewmqn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Rick really went off the rails about Bolton. pic.twitter.com/QGA4mHuPjo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Clearly his sources are lacking in his home state of Florida. You may remember that Trump won a landslide there, leading Rubio to end his campaign. pic.twitter.com/TjvjosswoI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

Oh, and don’t think I was gonna leave @ProjectLincoln out of this. They’re a self-enrichment scam masquerading as a PAC, and Wilson helped found it. Screenshots here from @rpyers pic.twitter.com/ffVSRNDyof — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

And of course, none of this should surprise us coming from a grifter like Wilson. Any follow up on this project there @TheRickWilson? Ever spend those donations? pic.twitter.com/bcVel5TsgY — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

All that is to say that I’m just a man, holding dozens of screenshots, begging any news organization or individual with a shred of dignity to stop taking @TheRickWilson seriously. He hasn’t been right since Y2K. Let this fiasco be the end of his 15 minutes of fame. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

His track record of failure and bad predictions is more important this his “The South Will Rise Again” cooler. But despite this track record, the left still loves him because he’s saying what they want to hear.

