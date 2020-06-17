https://www.theblaze.com/news/planned-parenthood-life-death-election

Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, officially endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president Monday, calling the upcoming election a choice between “life and death.”

Alexis McGill Johnson, the acting president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, made the shockingly ironic comments alongside the release of a video announcement of the endorsement.

“This is literally a life and death election,” Johnson told NPR. “We felt like we can’t endure another four years of Trump; we have to do everything we can to get him out of office.”

In the video, Johnson complained to ominous music how over “the last four years, our most fundamental rights, and our health have been under attack” by the Trump administration.

Yet that didn’t stop the organization from setting a record by conducting 345,672 abortion procedures in a single year between Oct. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2018.

Appearing in the video, former Vice President Biden touted his record of supporting so-called “reproductive rights” and expanding insurance coverage for related practices through the Affordable Care Act before pledging his support to Planned Parenthood.

“As president I’m going to do everything in my power to expand access to quality, affordable health care for women, especially women of color,” Biden said. “We will protect women’s constitutional right to choose. I’m proud to stand with you in this fight.”

Johnson’s not-so-self-aware “life and death” comments were subsequently ripped on social media following the video’s release.

“You have to give it to Planned Parenthood,” journalist and author Billy Hallowell tweeted. “I have yet to see an organization more detached from the reality and meaning of its own bizarre proclamations. Yes, PP, it is certainly a life or death election for hundreds of thousands of unborn babies.”

Turning Point USA’s Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson added in a tweet that Planned Parenthood is obviously “on the side of Death.”

The Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi tweeted sarcastically: “Planned Parenthood certainly are the experts on ‘life and death.'”

