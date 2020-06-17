https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/503149-trump-florida-golf-club-asks-for-rent-relief-citing-coronavirus-impact

President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency Judge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Fauci on coronavirus infections: ‘We’re still in a first wave’ MORE’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., has asked Palm Beach County to defer some of the $88,338 monthly rent it pays to lease public land after a loss in revenue triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a June 5 letter obtained by The Palm Beach Post, Trump International Golf Club financial director Ed Raymundo said the county’s stay-at-home order issued on March 25 coincided with the “busiest part of our season,” leading to a “significant impact” on business.

Raymundo inquired about rent relief on March 25, the day of the stay-at-home order, the newspaper reported on Tuesday.

“This mandate has resulted in the cancellation of events and forced the Club to close many of it’s amenities leaving limited services available to our members,” Raymundo wrote. “In addition, with many New York based members, the Governor’s most recent order requiring individuals traveling from the tri-state area to self-quarantine further hampers our operation. Your direction in this is greatly appreciated.”

The Palm Beach County Commission has already agreed to defer rent for other tenants, such as cafes and coffee shops that operate at county-owned parks and buildings, according to the newspaper.

Trump’s properties, which consist of hotels and country clubs, have suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress allocated funds to help the hospitality industry in the first coronavirus relief package, but Democrats included a provision barring the president or other administration officials from benefiting financially from the legislation.

