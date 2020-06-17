https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-signs-bill-calling-for-sanctions-over-china-treatment-of-uyghur-muslims_3392460.html

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions against those responsible for repression of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province, the White House said in a statement.

The bill, which passed the U.S. Congress nearly unanimously, was intended to send China a strong message on human rights by mandating sanctions against those responsible for oppression of members of China’s Muslim minority.

The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps in Xinjiang.

Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, on Sept. 4, 2018. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Trump issued a “signing statement” saying that some of the bill’s sanctions requirements might limit his constitutional authority as president to conduct diplomacy so he would regard them as advisory, not mandatory.

