The Trump administration signed a bill condemning the existence of concentration camps in China on the same day as alarming accusations surfaced from the book by John Bolton, his former national security advisor.

Bolton claimed in his book that it appeared that the president personally approved of the construction of the camps in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“At the opening dinner of the Osaka G-20 meeting, with only interpreters present, Xi explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang,” Bolton wrote in the controversial book.

“According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which he thought was exactly the right thing to do,” he added.

Bolton also claims that the president sought China’s help in private in the 2020 election.

Trump signs bill

President Donald Trump signed a bill on Wednesday punishing China for the camps used to oppress a religious minority group. The Uighur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 was signed without a ceremony but the president released a statement making it clear that he believed the sanctions provision in the bill was non-binding.

Bolton left his position at the White House in September. The administration has filed a lawsuit to keep his book from being published because of their claims that Bolton did not follow a vetting agreement and would be releasing classified information.

Here’s more on the claims from Bolton’s book:

[embedded content]

Bolton’s upcoming book claims Trump asked China’s president to help him win re-election



www.youtube.com



