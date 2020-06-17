https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/college-football-tv-executives-fans-games/2020/06/17/id/972618

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, television executives believe fans will be allowed in stadiums to watch college football games.

The information comes from John Ourand, media reporter for the Sports Business Journal, who commented on the immediate future of college football on “The Paul Finebaum Show” podcast on Tuesday.

Ourand said: “I was just talking to a couple of TV executives last week. Personally, I don’t see any way there’s going to be college football with fans, given what I’ve seen in New York City, given the hot spots I’ve seen in Philadelphia and Boston. … Every TV executive I talk to thinks the games are going to be played with fans.

“Everybody is moving forward supremely confidently that there will be games with fans.”

Meanwhile, Al.com noted college football isn’t scheduled to start until August. And the newspaper said college athletics leaders are pointing out how important fans are to their operations. And some are tossing out the possibility of limited capacity stadiums with social distancing factored in to minimize the risk.

