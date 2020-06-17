https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-voice-messages-audio/2020/06/17/id/972753

Twitter announced Wednesday it will add voice messages to tweets, with the ability of up to 140 seconds of audio at a time.

The new feature will be unveiled Wednesday to a limited number of people and then be made available to all Twitter users in the coming weeks.

The company explained Voice Tweets will appear in Twitter’s timeline alongside other regular tweets.

In order to listen, one has to tap the image of the user in the center of the voice tweet, and the tweets can play audio while users continue to scroll.

For those who go longer than the 140 seconds allowed, a new audio tweet will be added to the timeline and threaded to the previous one.

Axios pointed out, as Twitter is already a major platform for breaking news in both the United States and in many places around the world, this feature can add a new dimension, as users can record events and their thoughts on them immediately.

This new feature follows other items Twitter has added over the years, including photos, videos, and extra characters that enable users to personalize their messages.

