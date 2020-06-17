https://www.theblaze.com/news/two-black-women-pay-for-white-cops-meal-leaving-a-note-black-lives-matter-but-so-does-yours

Two African American women made a Tennessee police officer’s day this week, after they paid for his breakfast and left behind a note thanking him for his service and assuring him: “[Black Lives Matter], but so does yours!”

What are the details?

Sumner County Patrol Deputy Jody McDowell posted on his Facebook page Tuesday, “I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning. While waiting for a transport to be completed, I decided to have breakfast at Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport. I received this note from them.”

The note read: “BLM (Black Lives Matter) but so does yours! Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid.”

According to Fox News, McDowell said the two women stopped at his table to thank him for his service in person, before they left. After that, his waitress delivered him the note and explained that his bill had been taken care of.

McDowell told WKRN-TV that the kind ladies were headed out to catch their flight back to Baltimore, Maryland, but he does not know their names. He hopes they see his message of gratitude.

