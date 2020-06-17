https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/u-s-china-tensions-pose-biggest-risk-chinese-economy/

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — Despite a new outbreak of coronavirus infections forcing authorities to lockdown swathes of Beijing and raising concerns about a second wave of infections throughout China, the deteriorating US-China relationship is now the biggest threat to the Chinese economy, analysts have said.

China’s economy has been slowly recovering from the first period of lockdown between January and March, with industrial output growing steadily and consumption indicators slowly creeping towards growth.

But the nation’s relationship with the United States has been getting progressively worse as the pandemic has spread worldwide and is currently at its lowest ebb in decades.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

