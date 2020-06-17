https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-car-wreck-dangerous-protesters-charge-vehicle-outside-parliament/

The far left in the UK is working hard to outdo their insane cousins here in the United States.

Over the past two weeks the UK leftists have vandalized Abraham Lincoln and Winston Churchill statues and tossed the statue of Edward Colston in a lake.

On Wednesday the unhinged leftist protesters charged Boris Johnson’s vehicle outside of parliament.

Johnson’s car ran into the vehicle ahead of it and then took off down the street.

The attack happened in broad daylight.

The violence of the left is only escalating.

Boris Johnson’s car involved in collision outside parliament pic.twitter.com/Wexn0PPMEP — The Independent (@Independent) June 17, 2020

