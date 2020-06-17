https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/update-atlanta-dispatcher-spends-14-minutes-giving-long-list-calls-code-12-no-report-taken-no-one-send/

There are reports tonight that police officers in Atlanta, Georgia called off work tonight after murder charges were filed against Officer Garrett Rolfe in the death of Rayshard Brooks last weekend.

There are now audio clips of Atlanta police dispatchers giving a long list of “Code 12” which means there was no one to send to a call in.

Here’s a clip where a dispatcher is told that any “29,” meaning a fight in progress “where there’s nobody getting severely jacked up or weapons” will be “auto Code 12.” #AtlantaScannerhttps://t.co/GbYjdPGDTk — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) June 18, 2020

TRENDING: Fulton County DA Announces 11 Charges, Including Felony Murder on the Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting of Rayshard Brooks – Says Brooks Never Informed He Was Under Arrest?

Via Georgia Police Jobs:



CBS46 reported on the walkout tonight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]