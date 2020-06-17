https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/update-judge-rejects-request-unhinged-liberal-attorney-shut-president-trumps-tulsa-rally-saturday/

Clark Brewster, the Tulsa, Oklahoma attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels in an appellate court case against President Trump filed a lawsuit this week seeking an injunction against Trump’s Tulsa campaign rally set for Saturday over coronavirus fears.

Brewster, along with Paul DeMuro, are representing clients who are concerned the rally will be a “super spreader event” of the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus and want court-mandated social distancing, mask rules and other regulations imposed on the rally. Daniels is not a party to this suit.

The rally at Tulsa’s 19,199 seat BOK Center has received over one million ticket requests according to the Trump campaign.

The rally is the first held by Trump since March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina just before the onset of the pandemic in the United States.

Tulsa rally attendees are asked to agree to a waiver saying they will not sue the Trump campaign or the venue if they catch the virus at the rally.

On Tuesday a judge ruled against Brewster and his attempt to shut down the Trump Tulsa rally!

Via Politico:

An Oklahoma judge on Tuesday declined to issue a court order to stop a rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa until the rally’s organizers imposed social-distancing guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, two Tulsa organizations — The Greenwood Cultural Centre and the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation — along with two immunocompromised residents of the city, had sued the operators of the BOK Center, where the rally is scheduled to take place. The plaintiffs argued that the boisterous rally, with crowds of people yelling in close proximity, would be an incubator for another coronavirus outbreak.

