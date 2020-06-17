https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/russian-bombers-alaska/2020/06/17/id/972604

The United States scrambled fighter jets to escort four Russian nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers as they carried out a planned flight near the U.S. border, the RIA news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

The Russian aircraft carried out an 11-hour flight over neutral waters of the Chukotsk, Bering, and Okhotsk Seas as well as the northern part of the Pacific Ocean, the ministry was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

