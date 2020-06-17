https://www.theblaze.com/news/victim-beaten-black-lives-matter

A shopper at the Food Mart in Klein, Texas, was waiting to buy some items Sunday evening when a group tried to cut in line,

KTRK-TV reported.

“I looked over and said, ‘There’s a line for a reason,'” the shopper told the station.

Words were exchanged, and he added to KTRK that the group mocked his hair and clothes.

Then comes the beatdown

After he paid and left, the group met him in the parking lot and took turns kicking and punching him, the station said.

The victim told KTRK he just took the beating. Video of the attack shows he didn’t fight back or protect himself.

“I don’t know what else I could do,” he added to the station. “The fifth one at the end came out of the store after purchasing goods and came up to me and kicked me in the face and said, ‘Black lives matter, [expletive].'”

The victim suffered a swollen lip, bruising, and a cut near his eye, KTRK reported, adding that Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said he refused to seek treatment.

The victim and his girlfriend asked not to be identified out of fear for their safety, the station said, adding that she said she’s received death threats.

“I really hope they’re caught before someone else gets hurt,” his girlfriend added to KTRK. “I hope that the people take this and don’t say, ‘It’s white against black.’ I don’t want this to be the statement. I want it to be, ‘Here’s a man who was checking out and stood up for himself, and he was targeted for that.'”

Authorities are searching for the suspects, and the Facebook account of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, provided the following still images in the hopes of apprehending them:

