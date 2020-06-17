https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wake-end-joe-bidens-speech-reopening-american-businesses-super-awkward-video/

What did we just watch?

77-year-old Joe Biden emerged from his basement on Wednesday and delivered remarks on the country’s plans to reopen businesses following the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The former Vice President gave a speech in Darby, Pennsylvania on “making sure the country’s reopening is effective, safe, and gets Americans back to work,” according to his campaign.

The end of Sleepy Joe Biden’s speech was super awkward.

Biden looked like he was in a trance as he finished his speech then he stood in silence for several seconds before he walked away from the lectern.

“Wake up….get to work…there is so much more to be done,’ said Biden.

WATCH:

The end of Joe Biden’s speech was uh… awkward to say the least. #PleaseClap pic.twitter.com/dp3lWJR7BQ — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 17, 2020

