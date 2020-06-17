https://www.theblaze.com/news/khary-payton-transgender-child

“Walking Dead” star Khary Payton has revealed that his 11-year-old child is transgender.

What are the details?

Payton’s child, who was born a female, is officially transgender, according to the actor, as the child has “always identified as a boy.”

In an Instagram post, Payton reintroduced his biologically born daughter as his son.

“This is my kid,” he wrote. “One of the most happy, well-adjusted individuals I’ve ever known. My son, Karter. Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name. He chose it. You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy.”

He continued, “He thought it would be cool if I announced it on social media. I told him that there would be so many supporters but also a lot of jerks who would be harsh. He said, ‘Yeah, I know about trolls, daddy. I can handle trolls.'”

Payton added that he’s so proud of his son, and enjoys watching him come into his own.

“Man, there is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves,” he said. “This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now.”

Payton also has an 8-year-old daughter, Maya.

Payton’s wife, Stacy — who filed for divorce from the actor in 2019 — also expressed her happiness over Karter’s announcement.

On her own Instagram page, she shared a photo of the couple’s child and wrote, “I am overjoyed to introduce you to my son, Karter. When he was born we thought he was a girl. We were mistaken. He is a boy. A smart, funny, brave, loving, magnificent boy.”

“Karter is so confident in who he is and was thrilled for me to let everyone know that he’s finally living as his true self,” she concluded. “As a boy. As my son. As Karter. I am so incredibly proud of him and feel blessed every single day to be his mama.”

