Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held a $6 million fundraiser for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this week despite having denounced high-dollar fundraisers during her failed presidential campaign.

In comments denouncing high-dollar fundraisers, Warren told reporters during a campaign stop in February that we are “tearing this democracy apart.”

“She talked in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire about her disdain for the typical fundraising practices used by most candidates; she was often rewarded with thunderous applause (but not enough votes),” The Washington Post notes. “She talked about it on the debate stage, where she zinged other candidates for raising cash in fancy settings — like a California wine cave. She talked about it in friendly interviews with anchors like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.”

Despite the high-minded rhetoric, Warren held a $6 million virtual fundraiser for Biden on Monday night that featured more than 600 attendees.

“Joe Biden has a heart for people,” Warren said. “And at a time when Donald Trump’s agenda is more cruel and more heartless by the day. We need a man at the White House who has spent his entire life fighting for people. We need steady and competent leadership. We need Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States to heal this nation and to save our democracy.”

The New York Times and ABC News have both reported in recent days that Warren has emerged as a top-tier contender under consideration by the Biden campaign to be his running mate.

The Washington Post also highlights Warren’s reversal on super PACs. Despite having emphatically declared on her campaign site that she “REJECTS SUPERPACS,” the senator dropped that stance after a pair of primary losses. The $15 million super PAC Persist was launched, with “nearly all of its money” coming from a single donor: Silicon Valley philanthropist Karla Jurvetson, the Post notes.

As for her supposed ban on high-dollar fundraising, the Post also points out that a “careful read of the February 2019 pledge” reveals that she did not mention some types of fundraising events, only pledging to ban organized fundraisers during the primary phase of the election — “though she later said in a CBS interview that she would continue to avoid such events if she became the nominee.”

The question of whether she would help another candidate raise money was not addressed in her pledge.

Warren’s campaign was plagued by numerous episodes that called into her question her honesty, including claims about her ancestry, claims that she was fired for being pregnant, claims that she sent her children to public school, and claim that she had a plan to pay for her healthcare plan.

The Daily Wire highlighted Warren’s policy stances in a lengthy profile piece last year that noted that she is “a firm progressive who routinely takes far-left, populist-inspired political stances on policies pertaining to the economy and the regulatory state.”

