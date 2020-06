http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fTo4fpRVPwc/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a press briefing with reporters on Wednesday.

The president and his staff continue speaking about the aftermath of the George Floyd protests in America’s major cities, pushing forward efforts to reform community policing.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. EST

Share this: Twitter

Facebook