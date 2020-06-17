https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/will-pay-price-dobson-says-supremes-delivered-affront-god/

The decision by the Supreme Court this week to redefine “sex” in the 1964 Civil Rights Act – to include new and special accommodations for transgenders and homosexuals – is an “affront” to God.

And, according to James Dobson, chief of the James Dobson Family Institute as well as Family Talk radio, “We will all pay the price.”

Dobson, who has dedicated his career as a psychologist, Christian leader and broadcaster to “preserving the biblical institutions of marriage and family by encouraging, inspiring, supporting, and leading parents and children to build their lives on God’s Word,” was reacting to the 6-3 decision that created new job protections for those with alternative sexual lifestyle choices.

That same decision now is expected to generate brutal court fights for years to come, since 100 other federal laws ban discrimination based on “sex” and now likely will be targeted to make sure the word is redefined there too.

TRENDING: Helpless 92-year-old woman injured after being ruthlessly knocked to the ground in NYC

Dobson’s radio broadcasts are heard weekdays on more than 1,300 radio outlets, he’s 71 books on the family, and he’s advised five U.S. presidents on family questions.

Along with an earned Ph.D., he holds 17 honorary doctoral degrees.

Responding to the high court, he said its actions should “shake America’s collective conscience to its core.”

“Not only was this decision an affront against God, but it was also a historical attack against the founding framework that governs our nation,” he said online.

Is the Supreme Court decision redefining ‘sex’ an ‘affront to God’? 100% (19 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Our judiciary is constitutionally charged with interpreting the law, not making law. In its 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court acted as a super-legislature and failed to carry out its primary duty to the American people. And we will all pay the price.”

He pointed out that “sex” in the 1964 law meant “male and female,” and any change has to come from Congress.

“What gives six justices the right to decide otherwise? Not the Constitution!” he said.

He continued, “In plain words, it’s not the job of the high court to infuse new meaning into the laws of our land. Americans should be able to rely on what the law says. Instead of upholding this commonsense principle, the court issued a decision that hurts women, ignores biological reality, and calls into question the future of First Amendment freedoms of expression and belief.”

“Just the beginning,” he said, will include men in women’s sports, lawsuits against colleges that refuse to assign opposite-sex roommates, punishment for churches who say employees must follow the Bible, and more.

“If there was any question that our country is in the midst of a spiritual war over its very heart and soul, this abhorrent decision removes any shred of doubt. In one of the most difficult seasons for our nation, this is an incredibly dark day,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

