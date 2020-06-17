https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bob-woodward-book-white-house-watergate/2020/06/17/id/972729

A second book on the Trump administration is being released by Watergate Pulitzer Prize-winner Bob Woodward this Sept. 15, Simon & Schuster announced, per The Hill.

Woodward’s first book on the administration in 2018 “Fear: Trump in the White House” did not include interviews with President Donald Trump, but this one will, per the report.

That book was released before the 2018 midterms and this unnamed one will come out just seven weeks before the November presidential election.

President Trump had teased the willingness to sit down with Woodward this time around, back in January.

“I was interviewed by a very, very good writer, reporter,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I can say Bob Woodward. He said he’s doing something and this time I said, ‘maybe I’ll sit down.'”

Woodward’s first book interviewed those around Trump in his administration and painted a picture of a White House in chaos.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders panned the interviews as coming from only “former disgruntled employees.”

